City of Saline looking into statewide incentive programs to redevelop older buildings

The City of Saline is looking at some state programs to redevelop and rehabilitate areas to spur economic growth.

The two state programs allow for the abatement of property taxes. One is commercial redevelopment of properties; the other is for rehabilitation. It involves updating current structures and/or building or replacing older, obsolete facilities.

The length of the abatements varies.

Both have been around for years, but Saline officials are asking the city council if they should be more proactive regarding such incentives.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says they can approach the current landowners to see how interested they are in making improvements.

“That’s about marketing what we want to see in the future, which is, ultimately, retail and commercial uses that meet are targeted attraction goal and what the community has told us through their spending habits what they would like to see.”



City officials are looking at three areas of Saline to target for the incentive programs. They are West Side Saline, Maple and East Michigan, and Bennett Street.

