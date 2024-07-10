© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County fire services expected to greatly benefit from new federal funding bill

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:40 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Fire Department fire trucks.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor Fire Department fire trucks.

Fire departments in Washtenaw County and across Michigan can again apply for federal funding to buy life-saving equipment.

The bill signed into law by President Biden reauthorizes FEMA’s SAFER, AFG and USFA grant programs. The funding can be used for a variety of needs of local fire departments, including staffing, equipment, and training.

Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced the legislation. He says he’s seen how effective the programs can be for fire departments across the state.

“Fire equipment, first off, tends to be very expensive, and it's difficult for fire departments—particularly smaller fire departments and more rural fire departments—to have the type of equipment necessary to protect individuals.”

The reauthorization is welcome news for Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. The department has previously been awarded an AFG, or Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

He says the largest was used to purchase air respirators that freed up general fund dollars for other needs.

