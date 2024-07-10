Washtenaw County fire services expected to greatly benefit from new federal funding bill

Fire departments in Washtenaw County and across Michigan can again apply for federal funding to buy life-saving equipment.

The bill signed into law by President Biden reauthorizes FEMA’s SAFER, AFG and USFA grant programs. The funding can be used for a variety of needs of local fire departments, including staffing, equipment, and training.

Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced the legislation. He says he’s seen how effective the programs can be for fire departments across the state.

“Fire equipment, first off, tends to be very expensive, and it's difficult for fire departments—particularly smaller fire departments and more rural fire departments—to have the type of equipment necessary to protect individuals.”

The reauthorization is welcome news for Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. The department has previously been awarded an AFG, or Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

He says the largest was used to purchase air respirators that freed up general fund dollars for other needs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org