Ann Arbor City Council to hear from public on self-sustaining Southtown development project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:29 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

The Ann Arbor City Council will be holding a public hearing tonight on one of the most anticipated housing developments in recent history.

The Southtown multi-use development is an eight-story project that includes 250 apartments along with retail, office and community space. The proposed complex at South State and Henry Streets has several unique aspects, including producing all of its own electricity and being off the grid from DTE.

Marge Poscher is CEO of developer 4M Consolidating. She says all is on track to get everything approved and moving forward.

“Things are going very well. City Council is extremely excited. Planning is excited. I think the community is excited. I hear nothing but great feedback.”

One aspect Poscher says she is very proud of is the use of mass timber for the construction instead of steel. She says it looks better, and, when completed, it’s expected to be the largest mass timber housing project in the state.

