Ann Arbor officials and residents disagree on redeveloping historic Braun Court

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:29 AM EDT
Rendering of proposed Braun Court condominiums.
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
Rendering of proposed Braun Court condominiums.

The proposed seven-story, 38-residential condominium project on the site of Braun Court has been presented to Ann Arbor’s Design Review Board. There has been a mixed reaction to the plans.

For decades, Braun Court was a hub for activity and a meeting place for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. But in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair and the businesses that were there have closed or moved elsewhere.

Supporters say the new development will help renovate the area.

The plan was given a positive initial response from members of the Design Review Board. Vice-Chair Lori Singleton says the proposal may be very different from what is there now, but that doesn’t make it a bad thing.

“I think in this particular location, in this particular community, that’s especially challenging to make everybody happy in that regard, but I think that the history of it is that it didn’t make everybody happy.”

Still, some people say don’t want to see the history of Braun Court destroyed. Area resident Jeff Crockett told the Board if a new housing project is destined for the site, it should be for workforce housing and not market-rate condos.

