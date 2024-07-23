Ann Arbor Planning Commission to go over city's Comprehensive Plan

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is holding a virtual meeting tonight to update and discuss the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

With the theme "A2 is for All," the plan’s objective is to guide the long-term future of Ann Arbor, setting values, goals, visions and recommendations on how to achieve them.

The Comprehensive Plan will replace five existing plans into one document. Some of the key aspects expected to be discussed include affordability, that all people regardless of income can afford to live in Ann Arbor, a commitment to sustainability and equity to ensure everyone has access to essential services.

The planners are looking for ways the city can simplify and streamline the development process and give more flexibility to housing.

The discussion of the Comprehensive Plan will continue through the summer with a final plan proposed by the end of the year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org