Webster Township purchases 29 acres of land for preservation

Webster Township has closed on a conservation easement purchase from the Peter Heydon Trust. The property is just over 29 acres on the south side of Joy Road, west of Jennings. It includes 19 acres of woods and wetlands.

The conservative easement means that the land will be preserved from development but still remain on the property tax roll.

Webster Township Land Protection Consultant Barry Lonik says the purchase will maintain the open character of the land.

“Which, is this case, is some nice woods and wetlands, a couple of farm fields and two streams that cross the property. One of them is Boyden Creek, and one of them is called Brookwater Creek.”



The Webster Township land preservation program is funded by a dedicated millage, which was first approved by voters in 2005 and renewed twice by large margins.

Lonik says the township has been able to attract over $15 million in matching funds for the program.

