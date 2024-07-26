Sustainability and equity top priorities in City of Ann Arbor's new comprehensive plan

“A2 for All.” That’s the vision slogan under consideration as Ann Arbor compiles a new comprehensive plan.

The plan has been in the works for about a year as the organizers have been holding meetings with the public and other interested parties to create an easy-to-follow guide for the future of Ann Arbor.

It is combining five existing plans into one document. There has been a major focus on sustainability, equity and affordability.

Consultant Jamie Granger with Interface Studio says the main focus has been making Ann Arbor a place where anyone can afford to live.

“In Ann Arbor, we value sustainability. We are committed to the efficient integrations of all systems, both man-made and natural, to create a resilient community. And in Ann Arbor, we value equity. We ensure equal access to essential services and amenities for all.”

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee was presented an update this week. The city planning department hopes to have a final recommendation ready to present to the city council and the public by the end of the year.

