Jen Eyer only Ann Arbor City Council member facing challenger in August primary

Early voting in underway, and the August 6th primary election is just over a week away. In Ann Arbor, there are two candidates running in the 4th Ward.

Incumbent Jen Eyer is running for a second term and says she wants to continue to move the city forward with more progressive policies like those enacted the past four years. She says one the biggest issues facing Ann Arbor is its ongoing housing crisis.

“We have 80,000 people who commute into town every day. This is not sustainable. It’s not sustainable from a climate perspective, and it’s not sustainable from a quality-of-life perspective.”



Her challenger is a familiar face at Council meetings. Mozhgan Savabieasfahani opposes military support for Israel, both locally and nationally. She says the city needs to seek federal help to solve the housing crisis.

“Where do we get the money to do it? We get it from the Congress. We petition the Congress. We pester them. We force them to give us money for public housing.”

The 4th ward race is the only Ann Arbor City Council election on the ballot.

