Jen Eyer only Ann Arbor City Council member facing challenger in August primary

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 29, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

Early voting in underway, and the August 6th primary election is just over a week away. In Ann Arbor, there are two candidates running in the 4th Ward.

Incumbent Jen Eyer is running for a second term and says she wants to continue to move the city forward with more progressive policies like those enacted the past four years. She says one the biggest issues facing Ann Arbor is its ongoing housing crisis.

“We have 80,000 people who commute into town every day. This is not sustainable. It’s not sustainable from a climate perspective, and it’s not sustainable from a quality-of-life perspective.”

Her challenger is a familiar face at Council meetings. Mozhgan Savabieasfahani opposes military support for Israel, both locally and nationally. She says the city needs to seek federal help to solve the housing crisis.

“Where do we get the money to do it? We get it from the Congress. We petition the Congress. We pester them. We force them to give us money for public housing.”

The 4th ward race is the only Ann Arbor City Council election on the ballot.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
