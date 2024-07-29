Two candidates vying for Pittsfield Township Supervisor seat in August primary

After four terms, Mandy Grewal is not seeking reelection at Pittsfield Township Supervisor. There are two candidates on the August 6th primary ballot to replace her. Both candidates are longtime residents of the township.

Trish Reilly is chair of the Pittsfield Park Commission and is the Washtenaw County Chief Deputy Clerk. She says the township needs to keep growth under control.

“We do want to make sure we have housing at all different price points for people, but we also have to make sure that our infrastructure is keeping up and our basic services will be able to provide for everyone.”

Christina Lironis is a former clerk and treasurer for Pittsfield. She says she wants also wants to control growth to protect the township’s rural identity.

“Pulte has built so many homes so rapidly with the blessing of the planning commission and the township board that we are going to outstrip our infrastructure.”



Both candidates say they want to maintain Pittsfield Township’s diversity as a welcoming community for all.

