Two Democrats face off in 33rd District State House race in August primary election

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 30, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol dome interior
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Michigan State Capitol dome interior

When State Representative Felicia Brabec decided to run for the Michigan Senate instead of reelection, it opened the 33rd House district race. There are two candidates on the Democratic side facing off in the August 6th primary.

Morgan Foreman is legislative aide to Brabec and has the incumbent’s endorsement. She says her time in Lansing gives her an advantage over her opponent, School Board Trustee Rima Mohammad.

“Knowing the players in Lansing, knowing how things get done and being able to really hit the ground running day one because of those relationships that I’ve already developed and already built.”

Mohammad says her experience in education and health care give her a unique perspective on the needs of the district.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges that happen on the ground. And honestly, sometimes, I do feel that some of our state legislators are disconnected with what’s happening on the ground.”

The winner of the primary will move on to the November election against Republican Jason Rogers.

