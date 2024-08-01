EMU's new Lakeview Apartments complex set to open for Fall 2024 semester

Eastern Michigan University showed off its newest student housing complex on Wednesday. The Lakeview Apartments on the north campus will house up to about 400 students.

Workers are still putting the finishing touches on the apartments next to the Student Center. Lakeview and the Westview Apartments next to the sports complex are part of an over-$200 million investment to renovate and improve student housing on the EMU campus.

Anthony Sikora is Associate Director of Design and Construction with Rieth Jones Advisors. He says they met with many students to hear what they were looking for in a living space.

“We’ve really focused on sort of amenities not only within the units but common spaces in the building, podcast rooms, lounge spaces with access to monitors, so students can share and work on a project together.”



The costs are set to be comparable to the complexes near campus. Officials says both Westview and Lakeview are at about 85% capacity for the fall.

