Four Democrats are on the August ballot for Washtenaw Board of Commissioners' 6th District seat

The race for the Washtenaw County Commission’s 6th district has four candidates running in Tuesday’s primary.

Incumbent Annie Somerville has been on the commission since 2023. She says bringing in more housing people can afford to the county will continue to be a top priority.

“Investing more in permanent support of housing, working with our local municipalities to build more affordable housing, more missing middle housing because we know there is a growing need for more housing.”



Somerville is being opposed by fellow Democrat Kat Layton. She’s chair of the Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission. Layton says, as a social worker, she’s seen where changes are needed in how services are delivered.

“Also changing budgets, reallocating funds, creating policies that really get to the root issues of, like, what visible societal symptoms are.”



The two other candidates on the ballot for the 6th district Democratic primary are Ricky Jefferson and Ryan Hunter. Neither responded to requests for an interview.

