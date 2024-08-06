It is primary election day today, thousands of Washtenaw County ballots already submitted

It’s primary election day in Michigan with several important elections taking place in Washtenaw County. Polls are open from 7 AM to 8 PM.

Just over 4,000 people voted early in Washtenaw County, which is actually fewer than who voted during the Presidential preference election in February.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch she’s estimating an overall turnout of about 30%. She says if you’re casting a ballot today, you are being reminded that Michigan has expanded what constitutes a legal photo ID.

“Which include now any federal, state or local government issued photo identification. That’s a little bit new. We could always take a student ID.”



Basch says if you forget your photo ID or don’t have one, you can still vote in Michigan if you sign an affidavit of identity. She says it will take a while to get all the votes counted, so it could be late tonight or early Wednesday for the final results.

