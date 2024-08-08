Washtenaw County Clerk Kestenbaum presents favorable August election report

Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says, despite the very low turnout for early voting, he doesn’t expect any changes for the fall.

Kestenbaum presented a report on the primary Wednesday night to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. He says there were only about 3500 early voters for the August primary compared to about 5700 for the Presidential Preference Election back in February.

Kestenbaum says some of the sites had very little traffic during the nine days of early voting. With his reelection on Tuesday, he says he’s looking forward to the new people who will be taking office in January.

“These new folks will work into those positions and learn the things they are going to learn, but I will be ready with advice and help if needed.”



Kestenbaum says he has nothing but praise for the 27 city and township clerks in the county, saying they all have been very good at working together to provide orderly elections.

