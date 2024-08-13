Washtenaw County voters will see simpler millage descriptions on November ballot

The millage language that will be placed on the November ballot has been simplified by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

The problem was that if the language regarding the four millage questions remained unchanged, voting would require two separate pages. Instead, the introductory paragraph for each question will be eliminated.

County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says that will cut down on repetitive and confusing language.

“We had these things online, and people were complaining about them. And not only that, it contributes to people’s deciding they’re looking at it, becoming confused or having trouble comprehending it and voting against it.”



Kestenbaum says having to add a second page to all the ballots would have cost an additional $100,000 and use an additional 1.5 tons of paper.

He adds that some locations with local ballot questions may still need the second page.

