Washtenaw County voters will see simpler millage descriptions on November ballot

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:37 AM EDT
Voting booth in Ypsilanti.
Corey Seeman
/
Creative Commons
Voting booth in Ypsilanti.

The millage language that will be placed on the November ballot has been simplified by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

The problem was that if the language regarding the four millage questions remained unchanged, voting would require two separate pages. Instead, the introductory paragraph for each question will be eliminated.

County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says that will cut down on repetitive and confusing language.

“We had these things online, and people were complaining about them. And not only that, it contributes to people’s deciding they’re looking at it, becoming confused or having trouble comprehending it and voting against it.”

Kestenbaum says having to add a second page to all the ballots would have cost an additional $100,000 and use an additional 1.5 tons of paper.

He adds that some locations with local ballot questions may still need the second page.

washtenaw county, washtenaw county elections, Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, Larry Kestenbaum, november ballot, millage, 2024 Elections, Elections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
