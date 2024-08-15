U.S. Rep. Dingell addresses maintaining social security and other senior services in Michigan

Wednesday marked the 89th anniversary of the signing of the Social Security Act. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell commemorated the event by hosting a roundtable on the concerns and needs of seniors.

Dingell sat down with members of various elder organizations at the Van Buren Township Senior Center to discuss social security and other issues affecting older Michiganders. There was much discussion on how it can be very difficult for anyone trying to live solely on a social security check.

Dingell says those people need to be protected.

“For many, the pensions that they’ve saved for have been heavily hit for a variety of reasons. A lot of Americans are only living on their Social Security. We have to make sure we protect that program.”

Dingell says the legacy of Social Security holds a special place in her heart. Her father-in-law, former Congressman John Dingell Sr., championed its passage and was at the side of President Franklin Roosevelt when he signed the bill into law in 1935.

