Ypsilanti's Corner Health Center expanding its mental health services to Washtenaw International Schools

The Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti has announced a new School Wellness Program at Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy.

The Corner will deploy a nurse and a social worker to provide clinical and behavioral services at the schools beginning this fall. The center also announced its Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health, or E3, program will be transitioning to the Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education.

The Corner spokesperson Hogan LePore says they are looking forward to the program’s expansion.

“Previously, that program, E3, was in Belleville High School. So, we’re happy we’re able to bring it into Washtenaw schools and deeper into Ypsi and the Ann Arbor area.”

The Corner Health Center has partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Child and Adolescent Health Center Program for over 30 years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org