Ann Arbor offering installation of EV charging stations for public use

The City of Ann Arbor has launched a new Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger Program. The plan is to increase the number of publicly available chargers in the city.

The program provides four free level 2 EV chargers to be installed at commercial and multi-family properties, provided they are always available to the general public.

The city began taking applications last week and are on a first-come first served basis.

Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the idea is to expand the number of places people who don’t live in a single-family dwelling can charge up.

“We have a strategy that talks about where geographically we have under-infrastructure, or not enough infrastructure. And we want to see prioritization of charging infrastructure in multi-family and commercial sites in those regions.”

Applicants must meet program eligibility requirements. The grant recipients will be selected on criteria, including geographic location and the expected usage of the chargers.

