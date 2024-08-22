Newly renovated Ypsilanti Community Middle School ready to open its doors for 2024-25 school year

With the first day of school set for Monday, the Ypsilanti Community Schools cut the ribbon Wednesday night on its new middle school.

The district renovated the old Willow Run Middle School on Spencer Lane. The school has been closed since the consolidation of Ypsilanti and Willow Run School Districts in 2013.

Principal Charles Davis says the move will allow the school to grow in the right direction.

“It also allows us to use some of the amenities that are in our district that most middle schools in the area don’t have. We can compete with a lot of charter schools. They don’t have two gyms and an 1,100-seat auditorium and a pool and things of that nature.”

Davis says, thanks to a magnet school grant, they will be creating a makerspace, so students can get involved in 3-D and T-shirt printing to become entrepreneurs.

