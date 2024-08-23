Ann Arbor's 'Solarize' program achieves five megawatts worth of new residential installations

The City of Ann Arbor is celebrating a major milestone for its residential solar program. The city’s Solarize program has now surpassed five megawatts of new solar installed in the local community.

Solarize is a bulk-buy program that aids residents who want to join their neighbors to install solar panels.

Energy Coordinator Connor Dailey says reaching the milestone can only enhance the move toward more clean energy production.

“While five megawatts is a big achievement in and of itself, one thing like to share is that one of the most likely indicators that someone will get solar is that they know someone with solar.”

Through the program, participants have saved over $2.3 million in installation costs. Dailey says many others in the area have also installed solar panels using private installers and the 30% tax credit applicable through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org