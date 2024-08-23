New downtown Ann Arbor apartment complex approved by Planning Commission

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved plans for a new, multi-use high-rise on the site of the Galleria Mall.

The Galleria is to be replaced with a 17-story apartment building with 186 units that range from studio to six-bedrooms.

It will be 100% electric and include solar panels on the roof.

Originally, there were concerns about losing Galleria’s retail space, but developer Landmark Properties’ Senior Development Director Eric Leath says that issue has been resolved through changes made by architect John Myefski.

“Through iterations of John, we’re able to increase the amount of retail square footage where we have today and have worked to both put some of the current tenants back into the building once its complete, as well as assisting some of the other tenants with relocations to stay in downtown Ann Arbor.”

That includes Pinball Pete’s, which owner Ted Arnold says will be moving to a new location at 500 East Liberty Street. The city council still needs to approve the plan.

Landmark hopes to break ground in June of 2026.

