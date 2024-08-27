Ann Arbor drivers asked to watch for more foot and bike traffic around schools

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson wants to remind motorists that with the return of students comes a sharp increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Anderson says there is always a lot more foot traffic around Ann Arbor when school is back in session and not only around the U-M campus. He says downtown is also much busier and motorists need to take that into account.

“We are very pleased to have young people, as well as many adults, come to our great city to enjoy festivities that we have. What we will ask our drivers, we will ask them to be aware.”

Anderson asks motorists to pay particular attention when approaching crosswalks and near bike and share lanes. He also says they ask bike riders and walkers to follow the same traffic rules.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

