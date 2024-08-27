© 2024 WEMU
Ann Arbor drivers asked to watch for more foot and bike traffic around schools

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:13 AM EDT
Public Domain Pictures
/
publicdomainpictures.net

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson wants to remind motorists that with the return of students comes a sharp increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Anderson says there is always a lot more foot traffic around Ann Arbor when school is back in session and not only around the U-M campus. He says downtown is also much busier and motorists need to take that into account.

“We are very pleased to have young people, as well as many adults, come to our great city to enjoy festivities that we have. What we will ask our drivers, we will ask them to be aware.”

Anderson asks motorists to pay particular attention when approaching crosswalks and near bike and share lanes. He also says they ask bike riders and walkers to follow the same traffic rules.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
