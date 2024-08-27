Ann Arbor Public Schools adjusting well to new school year amidst recent budget problems and layoffs

Despite some teachers moved around and other changes, the first day of the school year for the Ann Arbor School District went well on Monday.

Ann Arbor Teachers Association President Fred Klein spent a good part of his Monday visiting various schools in the district to see how his union members were fairing. He says he’s happy to see that most of the teachers who were given pink slips are now back at work, including two more than late last week.

“So very happy about that. My understanding is there are still eight people waiting to be recalled. And my hope is that will happen sooner rather than later.”

Klein says a lot of teachers were involuntarily transferred, which does create disruption and chaos in some buildings. But he says they will be able to adjust and can now focus on what is best for the students and leave the troubles of the last few months behind.

