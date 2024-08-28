Ann Arbor Board of Education to hold first meeting of new school year

The Ann Arbor School Board gets back to work tonight with a light agenda and the school year just underway.

The School Board is expected to hear from Superintendent Jazz Parks to talk about the opening days of the new year.

Board President Torchio Feaster says he’s happy to see things have started off smoothly, so they can focus on the education and well-being of students.

“It’s early, but so far, this new school year things have been going pretty smoothly at a school board level. Obviously, we’re glad to have our staff and our students back. And what I’ve been told, things have been going pretty well to start the school year.”

There are a few things on the agenda. The board will vote on an appendix to the rights and responsibilities to the district’s sexual harassment and sexual assault guide. The changes are required by the state.

