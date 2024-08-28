© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Board of Education to hold first meeting of new school year

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT
(From L to R) Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks, Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster, consultant Marios Demetriou and Ann Arbor School Board member Susan Ward Schmidt open the April 16, 2024 board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks, Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster, consultant Marios Demetriou and Ann Arbor School Board member Susan Ward Schmidt open the April 16, 2024 board meeting.

The Ann Arbor School Board gets back to work tonight with a light agenda and the school year just underway.

The School Board is expected to hear from Superintendent Jazz Parks to talk about the opening days of the new year.

Board President Torchio Feaster says he’s happy to see things have started off smoothly, so they can focus on the education and well-being of students.

“It’s early, but so far, this new school year things have been going pretty smoothly at a school board level. Obviously, we’re glad to have our staff and our students back. And what I’ve been told, things have been going pretty well to start the school year.”

There are a few things on the agenda. The board will vote on an appendix to the rights and responsibilities to the district’s sexual harassment and sexual assault guide. The changes are required by the state.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationTorchio FeasterJazz Parkssexual harassmentsexual assaultback to schooleducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content