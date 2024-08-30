Ann Arbor Police Department prepared for U-M Football's opening weekend

University of Michigan Football opens the defense of its national championship on Saturday against Fresno State. It’s the first time alcohol will be sold in the Big House, but Ann Arbor Police say they’re ready for any situation.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson says he’s not expecting many problems from Wolverines fans. He has experience from his days in Tempe, Arizona near Cardinals Stadium and Arizona State University.

Anderson says, when managed properly, alcohol consumption doesn’t become a big issue.

“We also put out information to educate them, as well as making sure that we do everything we can to assure the safety in the community and also the safety of those that indulge in social drinking.”

Anderson says, with the expanded conference, they have been in contact with the former Pac-12 schools regarding those who may be traveling to Ann Arbor for the first time.

