Proposed amendments to Ypsilanti city charter will not appear on November ballot

Two charter amendment questions won’t be on the November ballot this November in Ypsilanti due to the City Clerk’s office missing the filing deadline.

The group YpsiBIG gathered enough signatures to get the initiatives on the ballot, but, according to Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum, Ypsilanti Clerk Tracey Boudreau missed the August 13th deadline to file.

Boudreau says she understood the law gave her until the 15th.

Kestenbaum says state statutes are unclear, and that is part of the problem.

“I don’t think this is a good outcome. The people who submitted these amendments did so in a timely way with sufficient signatures, and it’s only sort of the bureaucratic glitches in the statute that led it to not being put on the ballot for this November.”

One of the ballot questions would have made city elections non-partisan. The other would require voter approval for increases in the police budget.

