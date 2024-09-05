WISD receiving state funding for improving its math education program

The Michigan Department of Education has stepped in to help the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, or the WISD, just in time for the new school year.

The WISD has received just over $2 million in state funding to help Washtenaw County teachers improve their math teaching skills. Educators will have access to opportunities such as workshops and learning labs.

WISD Director of Instruction, Dr. Jennifer Banks, says she hopes to create culturally responsive students who can connect mathematics to other aspects of their lives.

“We want the math to connect to their experiences, whether it’s in their communities, with their home life, whether it is with the social issues that they see. We want them to able to use mathematics to help them critically think about the world.”

WISD’s funding for math is part of a $25 million state grant to help 16 Michigan school districts better support math education and student learning.

