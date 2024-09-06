Ann Arbor unfurls new city flag

Ann Arbor has adopted a new city flag in recognition of its bicentennial.

The idea for a new city flag was first proposed by Mayor Christopher Taylor over two years ago. The Public Art Commission kicked off a public design contest last year.

The winning design by local artist Dennis Scherdt includes a burr oak with a blue and green background.

Taylor says he wanted to see a change because a great city deserves a great flag.

“And over the course of time, it was observed that our prior city flag did not comport with complete vexillologic principles. It was a seal on a sheet with words and the city seal incorporated into the design.”

Taylor says it will soon be displayed in front of City Hall and in council chambers.

Scherdt is an Ann Arbor Public Schools and Washtenaw Community College graduate and is a graphic designer at Studio 32.

