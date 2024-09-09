Antisemitic flyers found on Ann Arbor residences

Ann Arbor Police continue to investigate the distribution of antisemitic flyers in several neighborhoods last weekend. The flyers were inside plastic bags and placed in the driveways of more than 40 homes in the Arlington/Devonshire neighborhoods, as well as Burns Park.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin from the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor says the flyers are from the Goyim Defense League. He says they are a danger.

“The Jewish community is in pain. The Palestinian community is in pain. There are still hateful anti-Jewish protesters lining up every Saturday, every Shabbat in front of Beth Israel congregation to make Jewish worshipers feel uncomfortable.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor says the flyers are not just an attack on Ann Arbor’s Jewish residents, but the entire community. He says it works to degrade community cohesion, and it will not be tolerated.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

