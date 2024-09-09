Rep. Dingell introduces legislation to expand broadband internet access to smaller communities

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, alongside Texas Republican Congressman August Pfluger, introduced the PROTOCOL Act to the House with hopes of expanding broadband accessibility.

The PROTOCOL Act aims to create federally provided broadband to areas that have poor access to them. Dingell says she was inspired to create the act after seeing local students and those in rural communities without access to the internet.

“But it’s not just Washtenaw County! It’s also the Downriver, it’s western Wayne that’s in my district, but it’s throughout this state. You cannot believe the number of pockets of people that do not have access to the internet.”

Dingell hopes the PROTOCOL Act will help federal programs and agencies better coordinate with each other in providing internet to everyone regardless of where they live.

