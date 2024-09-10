Another Ann Arbor corridor rezoned for new housing developments

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved rezoning of the last of four city corridors for high density redevelopment.

The latest area includes Arborland and other parcels around and east of the Washtenaw – East Stadium split to US-23. It involves 59 properties and would allow the construction of more needed housing in Ann Arbor.

City Council member Lisa Disch says the change helps modernize the zoning for a less auto-centric era.

“This makes it easier to convert shopping centers or office complexes into mixed-use buildings, and we want that. We want not to rip everything down, but we want to able to convert and rebuild.”

There currently are no developments in the corridors known as TC-1. However, some are being planned, including a major project on State Street.

