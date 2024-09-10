© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another Ann Arbor corridor rezoned for new housing developments

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:40 AM EDT
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved rezoning of the last of four city corridors for high density redevelopment.

The latest area includes Arborland and other parcels around and east of the Washtenaw – East Stadium split to US-23. It involves 59 properties and would allow the construction of more needed housing in Ann Arbor.

City Council member Lisa Disch says the change helps modernize the zoning for a less auto-centric era.

“This makes it easier to convert shopping centers or office complexes into mixed-use buildings, and we want that. We want not to rip everything down, but we want to able to convert and rebuild.”

There currently are no developments in the corridors known as TC-1. However, some are being planned, including a major project on State Street.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councillisa discharborlandredevelopmenthousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content