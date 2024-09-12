EMU honors former ROTC instructor with commemorative bench on campus

Eastern Michigan University recently unveiled a bench commemorating the life and service of Ypsilanti’s Major Frank Maki.

A ceremony was held Wednesday in front of EMU’s ROTC office to honor former EMU ROTC instructor Major Maki. He died after defending Fire Support Base Fuller for 60 hours straight during the Vietnam War.

His daughter, Patti Tye, says EMU deeply honors and respects her father’s legacy.

“He enjoyed working at Eastern. I ran around the old military science building as a kid and it’s just… it’s home. They’ve always been good to him, and we’ll always remember.”

Maki was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, and EMU’s ROTC rifle range is also named in his honor.

