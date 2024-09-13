Civil rights history symposium co-sponsored by EMU and Wayne State University coming to Detroit

Eastern Michigan University is co-sponsoring an event this Saturday exploring the relationship between Detroit and Selma, Alabama in the civil rights movement.

In 1965, Detroiters traveled to Selma to support the fight for civil rights after Detroit native Viola Liuzzo was murdered by the KKK.

Dr. Peter Blackmer, an assistant professor of Africology and African American Studies, says the event highlights Detroit’s role in the civil rights movement past and present.

“Detroiters heeded the call to join the civil rights moment and traveled south to organize in Selma. Miss Liuzzo went south but also Detroiters like Martha Prescod Norman Nooman, who’s speaking at the event.”

The event will be held Saturday, September 14th, at Wayne State University and on Zoom starting at 10 AM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

