Wayne County judge rules against dumping radioactive materials in Van Buren Township

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Wayne Disposal site in Van Buren Township
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Wayne Disposal site in Van Buren Township

Local community leaders are celebrating the restraining order signed on Wednesday to halt the transfer of radioactive soil from New York to Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township.

Wayne County Judge Kevin Cox issued the injunction and set a hearing for next Thursday. The suit to block the delivery of the waste from the World War II Manhattan Project was filed on Monday on behalf of several western Wayne County communities.

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak says they’re happy with the injunction and are still looking for answers.

“The people in New York got details about what was happening, even the roads (they) were going to use leaving town. We got nothing, and they basically said, ‘We aren’t required to tell you anything.’ That’s sad in so many ways.”

In a statement, Wayne Disposal owner, Republic Services says the site has been receiving such materials for years without incident. It says look forward to presenting their position in court.

WEMU News Wayne DisposalVan Buren TownshipCanton Townshipwayne countyradioactive wasteHazardous Wastetoxic chemicalsenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
