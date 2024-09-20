Ann Arbor's 2024 Green Fair takes place today to promote sustainability

The Green Fair is being held today in downtown Ann Arbor, celebrating the community’s efforts to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.

Ann Arbor’s Green Fair, which has been running for over 20 years, focuses on environmental issues and, most recently, sustainability.

Jennifer Wolf, senior analyst for Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability, says the event highlights how organizations are advancing sustainability through innovation and technology. From showcasing cargo bikes and gas-free transportation to upcycling techniques, Wolf says she’s eager for the local community to learn more.

“Green Fair is a great showcase for all the amazing nonprofits, collaborators, businesses who are striving towards this sustainable future.”

Wolf adds she hopes Green Fair goers are encouraged to take initiative to help Ann Arbor decarbonize.

The Green Fair runs from 5 PM to 8 PM tonight.

