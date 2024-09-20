Washtenaw County officials present more details in proposed senior services department

Washtenaw County officials are proposing the creating of a Department of Aging Services if the Older Persons Services Millage is approved by voters this fall.

The department would be funded through the millage and any grant funding it may be able to generate. It would be staffed with county employees and led by a director.

Deputy County Administrator Andrew Deleeuw says it would be responsible for all county programs that benefit seniors.

“Many county services provide benefits to residents age 60 or older, but we’re really trying to think about who is the primary beneficiary and who are the service or programs really focused at as being the things that would live here.”

The proposal would move the senior nutrition and foster grandparent programs out of Community and Economic Development and into Aging Services. It would also oversee senior center financial support, legal aid and an RFP process to fund projects and services to address community needs in the older population.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

