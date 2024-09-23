U-M study shows officers are being trained properly in handling traffic stops

The University of Michigan partnered with the Oakland, California Police Department worked to study about how analyzing police body cam footage can improve traffic stop interactions.

The study led by U-M associate professor of organizational studies, Nicholas Camp, aims to address public concerns over police behavior during traffic stops.

Camp says he found that training officers to express concern for driver safety and offer reassurance significantly improves interactions. He adds police are more likely to be upfront about why they stopped a driver, rather than leaving the driver guessing.

“They’re more likely to be explicit and stating their reason for the stop. For example, more likely to say, ‘Hey, I pulled you over because you ran a stop sign,’ rather than ‘Do you know why I pulled you over?’ or ‘Where’s the fire?’.”

Camps says if this training were to be implemented in police departments nationwide, it could reduce confrontational interactions and prevent driver escalations.

