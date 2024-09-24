WISD launches 'My Future Fund' to help students get head start in their educations

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District is helping local students invest in their futures with the My Future Fund program.

The WISD launched My Future Fund, which deposits $25 into a community account for every first through seventh grader in the district.

Sara Saylor, the coordinator for My Future Fund, says the fund is meant to grow over the years and hopefully motivate students to pursue college or career goals after graduation.

“Even having a small amount money set aside for education after high school can increase the likelihood that a student enrolls and graduates. So, we really see My Future Fund as an investment for every student and their future in our communities.”

Saylor says students who meet certain economic requirements, such as being part of the free lunch program, may qualify for an additional $475 in their My Future Fund.

