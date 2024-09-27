Ann Arbor's Jewish community uniting amidst recent antisemitic incidents

There has been a reported rise in community violence against local Jewish residents in the Ann Arbor area.

Rabbi Asher Lopati, community relations director at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, says, in response to these attacks, he and others in the Jewish community have arranged security services to help safely escort residents to their destination, especially at night.

He adds, while our community has diverse causes they are passionate about, it’s important not to hold others hostage to a particular cause or respond violently against each other.

“We all have different causes. The Catholic Church has its causes. Maybe Russians have their cause. Ukrainians have a different cause. We all have causes that are so pressing and vital. We all have to learn how to have discourse about it and live together.”

Rabbi Lopatin says it’s encouraging to see locals and officials speak out against these attacks and openly condemning them whenever they occur.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

