Whitmore Lake Public Schools working to pass sinking fund millage in November

After voters shot down a bond issue in August, the Whitmore Lake School District is taking another shot at raising funds for needed improvements.

The district has placed a sinking fund millage proposal on the November ballot with hopes a lower price tag and better communication will get residents on board.

Superintendent Tom DeKeyser says the need for construction and repairs hasn’t changed.

“I have HVAC infrastructure in desperate need of repair and replacement that a sinking fund can address if I leverage it creatively. And there’s still some security upgrades that we want to add.”

A sinking fund millage can be used to pay off repair needs with cash to avoid interest and legal fees like with a bond. It would raise about $824,000 in 2025, with a total raised of about $10 million over ten years.

DeKeyser has scheduled a series of Zoom meetings to answer residents’ questions.

