Voters to decide on passing millage to increase Scio Township's fire services

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:20 AM EDT
Scio Township Fire Department
MichiganFireTrucks
/
Flickr
Scio Township Fire Department

Scio Township is a growing community but its fire department has had a hard time keep up. That’s why residents are being asked to approve a Fire Protection Millage Proposal that’s on the November ballot.

Since 1988, Scio Township’s population has nearly doubled. But there is still only the Zeeb Road Fire Station serving the entire township.

The November ballot proposal seeks to replace the current 1.35 mills with a 2.7 mills tax for 12 years.

Fire Chief Andrew Houde says, if it passes, they will be able to expand services, including a second fire station.

“So essentially, the tax rate for fire would double, but you would be getting a second fire station that would be staffed, so essentially doubling the amount of service in the township.”

Houde says the new station would sharply reduce response times.

The new millage would begin in 2025 and run through 2037. It’s expected to raise about $4.5 million first year.

