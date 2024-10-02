WCC kicks off 'Super STEAM Saturdays' for Washtenaw County K-12 students

Washtenaw Community College is kicking off its fifth year of "Super STEAM Saturdays," where grade schoolers can dive into both STEM and computer art activities.

WCC Director of the STEM Scholars Program, Susan Dentel, created the program in 2019. She says she wanted to combine art with STEM learning and encourage K-12 students to engage in these subjects in a fun way.

She adds, after a slow start, Super STEAM Saturdays have grown in popularity, inspiring many students to apply to WCC’s STEM program.

“I’ve had parents who have children who are graduated from high school interested in the program. So, we’ve had people apply to the program because of Super STEAM Saturdays.”

Dentel says faculty volunteering and designing events have helped Super STEAM’s success.

Super STEAM kicks off its first free event this Saturday.

