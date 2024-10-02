Ypsilanti City Council meeting ends early due to heated arguments over proposed public safety ordinance

Tuesday night’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting was cut short as debate over a downtown safety resolution became too disruptive to continue. Police say one person was detained.

The resolution introduced by 2nd Ward Council member Patrick McLean would require the city manager to use “all appropriate resources”, including police, to ensure a safe downtown.

Tap Room owner Brian Brickley told the Council the situation is untenable.

“There’s trash, human waste, hypodermic needles littering the area. I’ve lost a lot of long-term customers who tell us they just can run the gauntlet anymore between Ferris Street to get into our lot.”

Opponents of the resolution say it places too much emphasis on policing and not the root causes of homelessness and crime. They say if the city provided more shelters and services, the problems would be curtailed.

The Council is holding a special meeting Friday morning to conclude business without the controversial agenda items.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

