Washtenaw and Livingston Counties clash over undocumented immigrants living in their communities

The Washtenaw and Livingston County Commissioners are fighting over a resolution involving undocumented immigrants.

Livingston County Commissioners passed a resolution requiring its sheriff’s office to record all contacts with undocumented immigrants regardless of their nature. It mentions crime statistics, suggesting Washtenaw being a sanctuary county is a reason its crime stats are higher than in Livingston.

Washtenaw Commissioners approved their own resolution this week opposing the Livingston action.

Chair Justin Hodge says the county just north is just playing election year politics.

“They’re not comparable in population. They’re not comparable in population makeup, economic status, public assets, legislative priorities, education levels or really any other thing that would suggest that they should compare themselves to us in anything.”

There was no response to emails sent by WEMU to Livingston County Commissioners.

