Washtenaw County Commissioner advocates for passing senior services millage

Washtenaw County voters are being asked if they want to approve a millage dedicated to fund services for older residents.

The Older Persons Services Millage would be a levy of 0.5 mills of property taxes to fund activities and services for people over the age of 60.

County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski, who is also CEO of the Senior Alliance, says the older population of Washtenaw County is rapidly growing.

“The Baby Boomers now are almost all the way through into Medicare, so that big age wave has really hit in the older adult space.”

Maciejewski says one area he would like to see more emphasis on funding is the Meals on Wheels program. He says, with many recipients, the daily visit from a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only human contact they experience.

