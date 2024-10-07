Ann Arbor curbside yard waste collection begins today

The City of Ann Arbor is resuming curbside leaf collection, allowing residents to set out up to 20 yard bags for weekly collection.

The City of Ann Arbor is encouraging residents to be mindful of the environment when dealing with fallen leaves this season.

Public Services Communications Specialist, Robert Kellar, says residents can also mulch or compost them. He adds that leaf burning is illegal within city limits and poses a health hazard to the community.

“They catch a lot of material from the air and in the rain. So, just burning them haphazardly produces various chemicals that may cause harm to your neighbors and may inflame somebody’s respiratory conditions. So, it’s why Michigan and City of Ann Arbor ban it.”

Residents can also drop off leaves at the Ann Arbor Compost Facility and pick up woodchips at various locations.

Collection services run from October 7th to December 13th.

