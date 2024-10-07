© 2024 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor making plans for money that would come from renewal of county mental health and public safety millage

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall
Heritage Media
/
creativecommons.org
Ann Arbor City Hall

The Ann Arbor City Council votes tonight on a resolution on what to do with the anticipated $3 million it is expecting if the County Mental Health and Public Safety Millage renewal passes.

By spelling out what the city with do with the funding, local officials hope it will encourage voters to approve the one-mill renewal. The resolution states 40% of the dollars will be used to fund an unarmed mental health crisis response program.

1st Ward Council member Cynthia Harrison says they want to make sure that program has proper funding when it’s ready to go, so police don’t need to respond to such situations.

“Oftentimes, a crisis requires a different response, and it’s important that we provide that opportunity, that option to our community.”

Another 40% would go to residents of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission for mental health, addiction treatment and other services. 20% would go to improved bicycle and pedestrian safety.

