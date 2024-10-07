Milan school district millage request being decided by voters

Milan Area Schools have placed a Sinking Fund Millage on the November ballot to pay for needed repairs across the district.

The levy of 1.5 mills for ten years would raise nearly $1.18 million the first year. It would be used for major repairs and projects in the district, including roof replacements and heating and cooling system updates.

Milan Superintendent Bryan Girbach says it’s like what a homeowner needs to do with their aging house.

“Our buildings need what a house needs when it’s 20 years old. We need those things like hot water heaters, water softeners, those same things that residents look at doing to their house when it gets 20 to 25 years old.”

Girbach says if the sinking millage fails, they would be forced to either delay necessary improvements, which would cost more in the long run, or dip into the general fund dollars that otherwise be allocated for the classroom.

