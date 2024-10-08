Ann Arbor City Council approves grant from MSP to establish unarmed crisis response unit

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a grant from the State Police for a community-based crisis response pilot program.

The pilot would be the next step in Ann Arbor establishing a program that would provide an unarmed response to people experiencing a non-violent mental health crisis.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says they are working on the program from the ground up.

“We are in the information gathering phase. We’ve indicated that it’s more important for us to be right about what is brought forward versus to do it with quickness.”

The $483,000 grant would run for four years and requires a 25% funding match from the city. Dohoney says the plan is to not have the police department operate the program.

CTN provided audio for this report.

