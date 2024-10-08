Ann Arbor's Jewish residents meet to commemorate one year since Hamas attacks in Israel

Members of the Ann Arbor Jewish community have come together this week to observe the one-year anniversary of the attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel.

The October 7th attacks killed more than 1,200 people with Hamas taking 352 hostages. Hezbollah joined the conflict the next day firing missiles into Northern Israel.

CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, Eileen Freed, says the past year has been challenging for the Jewish community. Freed says she would like for the local Washtenaw community to engage in more peaceful, rather than hateful, rhetoric moving forward this year.

“I would like to see in our community conversations that are more based in fact and that are less about slogans and less about trying to destroy one political entity."

There are still 101 hostages held by Hamas since the 10/7 attack as the conflict continues abroad and at home.

